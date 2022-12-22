Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on his dream directorial venture; REVEALS his exciting plans

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is undoubtedly one of the busiest starts in South Indian cinema, right now. The actor-filmmaker is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. Prithviraj's upcoming projects include both his assignments as an actor, as well as his directorial venture. He is set to start shooting for his third project as a director, L2: Empuraan, by mid-2023. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Cue, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up on his dream directorial venture.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he and writer Murali Gopy have a very special subject in their minds. The actor-filmmaker revealed that the project will be a historical drama that will be made on a massive scale. He also added that it is a project that they wish to pitch on the international market, thus pushing the commercial boundaries of Malayalam cinema further. Prithviraj Sukumaran also hinted that this project might happen before the third installment of the Lucifer franchise, if things go as planned.