Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a birthday note for daughter Alankrita with perfect family PIC; Extends Onam wishes
Apart from being one of the finest actors in the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran is a total family man. He is a doting husband to wife Supriya and a loving father to daughter Ally. The trio makes for an adorable family and their every pic on his social feed says the same too. Today, his daughter is celebrating her 8th birthday and he penned a lovely note for her on the special day by sharing a perfect family pic. The actor also conveyed Onam wishes to fans.
Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media handle and shared an adorable family pic along with his daughter Ally as he penned a lovely birthday note. He wrote, "To the 8th year of Daada’s biggest blockbuster, and Mamma and Daada’s forever sunshine! We hope and pray you continue to be as inquisitive, as adventurous and as loving of the world as you are! Happy 8th Ally."
The actor also extended Onam wishes to fans as he wrote, "And a very happy Onam to all of you from Ally, Supriya and Me!" Prithviraj's friends and co-actors Tovino Thomas, and Kalyani Priyadarshan also wished Ally on her special day.
Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya are one of the most sought-after couples in the Malayalam industry. The couple threw a lavish reception party for their family and friends the same year. The couple welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj, whom they fondly call Ally in 2014.
Meanwhile, Prithviraj also has another much-awaited film gearing up for release with Alphonse Puthren’s Gold. The movie, which marks the comeback directorial of the Premam filmmaker after a gap of seven years, also has Nayanthara in the lead. The film was set for theatrical release on Onam but has been postponed by a week.