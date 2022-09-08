Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a birthday note for daughter Alankrita with perfect family PIC; Extends Onam wishes

Apart from being one of the finest actors in the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran is a total family man. He is a doting husband to wife Supriya and a loving father to daughter Ally. The trio makes for an adorable family and their every pic on his social feed says the same too. Today, his daughter is celebrating her 8th birthday and he penned a lovely note for her on the special day by sharing a perfect family pic. The actor also conveyed Onam wishes to fans.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media handle and shared an adorable family pic along with his daughter Ally as he penned a lovely birthday note. He wrote, "To the 8th year of Daada’s biggest blockbuster, and Mamma and Daada’s forever sunshine! We hope and pray you continue to be as inquisitive, as adventurous and as loving of the world as you are! Happy 8th Ally."