Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a heartwarming note to the 'strictest mom & wife' Supriya on her birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most talented stars in the Malayalam industry. Today, Prithviraj's wife Supriya is celebrating her birthday. Prithviraj took to his social media handle and wished his wife Supriya happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday love Red heart For all the highs and the lows, for all that you’ve held me up through, to the strongest girl I know, to the strictest mom (and wife Eyes) there is, to my forever strength and my biggest constant in life, I love you!"

He is a multifaceted star, who is known for acting, direction and apart from that, he is a doting father and loving husband. The actor has a really adorable family- wife Supriya and daughter Alankrita. Although Prithviraj is not an avid social media user, he never misses a chance to flaunt his love for his dear wife and their PDA filled photos are proof. In the birthday post, he called his wife his forever strength.

Prithviraj Sukumaran tied the to Supriya Menon, a journalist in 2011. The couple threw a lavish reception party for their family and friends the same year. The couple welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj in 2014.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Kuruthi Vaariyamkunan, and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. He recently announced his second directorial Bro Daddy along with Mohanlal.