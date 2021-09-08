Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a lovely note to daughter on 7th birthday: Proud of the little human you've become

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya are one of the most sought-after couples in the Malayalam industry. The couple also has a 7-year-old daughter named Alankrita, who is celebrating her birthday today. On that note, the doting father penned a heartwarming note and filled it with love for his little munchkin on her special day. He mentioned that he is a proud dad as his little angel has become a great human.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and shared adorable pics of his daughter to pen a birthday note. He wrote, “Happy birthday baby girl! Mamma and Daada are so so proud of the little human you’ve become! May your love for books and compassion for the world keep growing. May you always remain so inquisitive and may you always dream this big! Our forever joy, and our biggest accomplishment! We love you..and we love who you’ve become! #AllysBday #makingdaadanmammaproud.”

Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon and friends Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Fahadh wished Alankrita on her special day. His daughter is fondly called Ally by her loved ones.

Prithviraj Sukumaran tied the knot to Supriya Menon, a journalist in 2011. The couple threw a lavish reception party for their family and friends the same year. The couple welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj in 2014.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay to play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's film: Reports

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy shooting for his second directorial venture titled Bro Daddy with Mohanlal. He has a huge lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham, Vaariyamkunan, and Kaduva.