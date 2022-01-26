Prithviraj Sukumaran pens note as his film Bro Daddy with Mohanlal releases; Calls himself accidental director

Prithviraj Sukumaran is popularly known for his acting and direction stints in Mollywood. The actor, who made his debut as a director with Lucifer and bagged blockbuster success, has released his second venture with Mohanlal titled Bro Daddy. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Hours ahead of the film's release, Prithviraj took to social media and penned a long note about working with Mohanlal, cast, how he equipped himself for Bro Daddy, and others.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a poster of Bro Daddy with Mohanlal and wrote, "In more ways than one, I’m an accidental director. Although I’ve always wanted to make my own films, my debut directorial happened because #MuraliGopy thought I should helm #Lucifer. He believed in me before anyone else. Much the same way, #Sreejith and #Bibin came to me with the script of #BroDaddy through our mutual friend #VivekRamadevan. I’m still not sure why they thought I’d be the right person to come to for this project, but I’m glad they did!"

He further added how Bro Daddy is very different from his first film Lucifer. "As a film, #BroDaddy is as different as anything can be from #Lucifer and that’s what made me want to direct it. It needed me to rethink completely and attempt a language of film making that will be far far away from #Lucifer or #Empuraan. Like always, I thought it’s a very exciting risk to take, and I did!"

Check out his post here:

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has a prominent star cast with Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir.

Also Read: Thozhi Teaser OUT: Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan's mesmerizing song is all about love in the rain