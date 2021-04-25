Prithviraj Sukumaran pens warm note for wife Supriya on their 10th Anniversary: I love you Sups

Supriya also shared a couple of throwback photos, one from her baby shower, and expressed her love for husband Prithivi on their 10th anniversary.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tied the knot with reporter Supriya Menon in April 2011 in a private ceremony held in Palakkad. Their stunning photos on social media have always managed to grab the attention. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya have completed 10 years of togetherness today, April 25 and the couple has penned a heartfelt note for each other to celebrate the occasion.

The Malayalam star shared a major throwback photo with his wife Supriya along with a long beautiful note that read, "10 years Not everyone is lucky enough to find a best friend, soulmate and partner all in the same person. We’ve celebrated together when the whole world was cheering, and we’ve held hands when it seemed like the whole world was trying to pull us down. Mother to my wonderful child, and the strength that’s held me together, this woman deserves a medal for having put up with me for the last 10 years! I love you Sups! To the next 10 and forever!."

Supriya, on the other hand, also shared a couple of throwback photos, one from her baby shower, and expressed her love for husband Prithivi on their 10th anniversary. She wrote, "Happy 10th anniversary to my amazing partner @therealprithvi! It’s been a decade and we have grown together as a couple and also as individuals. We have had many arguments, disagreements but also many beautiful moments over the course of the last 10 years. I am sharing throwback pictures during this time of lockdown looking back at the wonderful memories with you. The second picture is from my baby shower in 2014 and is one of my absolute favourites!."

