Prithviraj Sukumaran to play the lead role in Andhadhun’s Mollywood remake?

Andhadhun is being remade in Tamil too, with actor Prashanth as the lead star, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reported to play the female lead in the Tamil version.

By now, we all know that the blockbuster Hindi movie Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Tamil with actor Prashanth in the lead role. While several reports are coming up about the film’s cast and crew, a new report has now come up stating that the film will get a remake in Mollywood too, and it will have Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead actor. The report further added that Ahaana Krishna and Mamta Mohandas will be seen as the female leads, while Ravi K Chandran will be directing the movie. Prithviraj is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming Mollywood film Jana Gana Mana.

It is also well known that the film is all set to get a remake in Tamil too, with Prashanth as the lead actor. Some reports suggested that will reprise the role of in the Tamil version of the film. However, the makers have not yet revealed any cast members other than Prashanth, senior actor Karthick and Yogi Babu.

Apparently, the pre-production is going on in full swing. Reports suggest that director JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will be directing the film. The film is being bankrolled by actor Prashanth’s father under his home banner Thiagarajan. Initially, Mohan Raja was roped in as the director. However, since he was busy with other work, Fredrick was brought on board to helm the film.

Credits :123Telugu

