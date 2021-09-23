Prithviraj Sukumaran playing music for trending song Manike Mage Hithe proves he is multitalented; Watch VIDEO

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most multifaceted celebrating in the film industry. The actor is known for acting, dancing, directing and a new one to addition now, which is singing. We are saying this because his latest video of playing music for the most sensational song currently Manike Mage Hithe is nothing but sheer joy to watch.

Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon took to social media and shared a video, where he can be seen playing music using cajon and wow. The actor can be seen giving the right tunes to the song along with a drummer. Well, it was all about soothing music and good food for Prithviraj and his wife Supriya for Wednesday night.

Sharing the video, Supriya wrote, "Musical nights with JT along with great food! #ChoiceHouse#JT#Drums#cajon#ManikeMageHithe."

Prithviraj is all smiles in the video as he leaves us amazed yet again with his other skill.

Manike Mage Hithe, a song from Sri Lanka, has become a viral trend on social media. It is sung by Yohani Diloka De Silva and is cover song.

On the work front, Prithviraj is currently awaiting the release of his film Bhramam along with Raashii Khanna, which Andhadhun Malayalam remake. He has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, and Kaduva. The actor is also teaming up with Nayanthara for a film titled Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren. As a director, Prithviraj wrapped up the shoot of Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan.