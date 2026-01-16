Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Khalifa co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh: "Been a fan since Johnny Gaddaar, let’s smash...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has started the new year with a bang already. The Malayalam superstar will be seen in a thriller film titled Khalifa. And now a new name has been added to the star cast. On the occasion of Neil Nitin Mukesh's 44th birthday, the actor surprised fans with a major career milestone. After working across several film industries like the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Neil is now set to enter Mollywood with the highly anticipated thriller Khalifa.

Prithviraj Sukumaran welcomes Neil Nitin Mukesh to Malayalam cinema



Prithviraj Sukumaran warmly welcomed Neil to the Malayalam film industry. Sharing the news on his X account, Prithviraj wrote, “Happy birthday, Neil Nitin Mukesh! Welcome to the Malayalam film industry! #KHALIFA.” Neil responded as, “Thank you so much my dear. What an honour to be getting this opportunity (along with three heart emojis and a folded hand emoji). Loads of love always.” The exchange continued with Prithviraj expressing his admiration, writing, “Been a fan since Jhonny Gaddaar! Let’s smash this one!”

Neil also marked the moment by sharing the update with his followers. Announcing his Malayalam debut, he wrote, “Going for Gold !!! Proud to announce my first film in the Malayalam film industry! #KHALIFA.” The news instantly created buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

About the film Khalifa



Khalifa stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Aamir Ali, a character rooted in a powerful legacy of vengeance. Last year, Prithviraj had teased the film’s theme, stating, “A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next onam.. Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA – The Ruler.” The storyline revolves around a massive international gold smuggling operation spanning the Middle East, London, Nepal, and Kerala, promising a gripping mix of crime, drama, and action.

Directed by Vysakh, Khalifa marks his reunion with Prithviraj after 15 years since Pokkiri Raja and also stars Mohanlal in an important role. Written by Jinu V Abraham, the film features high-octane chase sequences shot extensively in the UK. Although announced in 2022, production officially began in 2025. With its ambitious scale, international backdrop, and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Malayalam debut, Khalifa is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles slated for Onam 2026.

