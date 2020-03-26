Prithviraj Sukumaran promises to do a Tamil film after a fan requests him to do it

After a fan requested Prithviraj Sukumaran to come back to Kollywood, he promised that he would do a Tamil film if he gets any interesting scripts.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has given some really good gem of films for Kollywood. His Tamil films Mozhi and Abhiyum Naanum, will remain evergreen as the movies had some interesting and unusual story narration, which was new for Tamil cinema at that time. Now, after a fan Tweeted a video of Prithviraj from his movie Ninaithale Inikkum, with a request to the actor to come back to Kollywood, Prithviraj retweeted the video, with a message that he would do a Tamil film soon if he finds any interesting scripts.

Sharing the video, he wrote on Twitter, “That’s some throwback! Thanks! Will definitely do something in Tamil if an interesting script comes my way!” This Tweet made fans go gaga and they shared the actor’s Tweet on multiple social media platforms. Now that the actor has made an open statement about acting in Tamil films, let’s wait and see if he gets any interesting script for the same.

That’s some throwback! Thanks! Will definitely do something in Tamil if an interesting script comes my way! https://t.co/WQhZyNPKtp — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was last seen in Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is all set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu. Though multiple reports have emerged about the film’s cast, there has been no official confirmation yet. K R Sachidanandan aka Sachy directed the film’s original version. Ranjan Abraham took care of the film’s editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. The film also starred Biju Menon as a cop, Ayyappan Nair, while Prithviraj was seen as a retired army officer Koshy Kurien.

