Prithviraj Sukumaran is a proud father as daughter Alankrita pens script for his second directorial venture

After directorial debut Lucifer, Prithviraj is all set for his second directorial venture with the script penned by his little daughter Ally.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is popularly known as an actor, is also a filmmaker, doting husband and father. After following the success of his directorial debut Lucifer, Prithviraj is back with an amazing script for his second directorial venture. The script is penned by none other than his daughter, Alankrita, whom he fondly calls Ally.

Prithviraj took to social media and announced about his second directorial venture and also shared a glimpse of the script. The actor and filmmaker's daughter's Ally script reads, “Father and son lived in America. World War II happened and they shifted to a refugee camp. There they stayed for two years and the war ended. They went back home and lived happily ever after. The end.”

Sharing the glimpse of Ally's script to his fans on social media, Prithviraj wrote, “This was the best storyline I heard during this lockdown. But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. To do a film that I think can be pulled off under Covid restrictions and regulations.” Not just her dad Prithviraj, many celebrities also appreciated the new scriptwriter, Ally in town! Even the netizens on social media are in awe of her creative writing.



On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of upcoming Malayalam films such as Kuruthi, Aadujeevitham, Kaduva, Cold Case and Barroz, which are likely to release in 2021 and 2022.

