Prithviraj Sukumaran & Raashii Khanna starrer Andhadhun remake Bhramam teaser looks intriguing; WATCH

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film Bhramam is an official remake of Hindi film Andhahdhun. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the film stars Raashii Khanna and Mamtha Mohandas as female leads. Ahead of the big release, the makers have released the teaser, which gives a rollercoaster ride of thrills and looks intriguing.

In the teaser, Prithviraj, a pianist, is seen paving a way for himself in a world filled with twists and turns, facing several obstacles. Raashii plays the role of the musician’s love interest in the film and is reprising the role of Radhika Apte. Mamtha Mohandas will reprise role.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also helming cinematography, the Malayalam rendition is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios. The story of the film revolves around the dualities of a pianist. The plot thickens when a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Bhramam also features Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana, in key roles. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer critically acclaimed film Andhadhun has been remade in 3 languages - Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The Telugu version titled Maestro starring Nithiin in the lead role got released recently and became successful.