Prithviraj Sukumaran & Rana Daggubati meet on Bro Daddy sets and pose for an epic candid PIC

Actor and Director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from the sets of Bro Daddy featuring him along with Rana Daggubati. The caption read “Throwback to when #DanielShekhar met #KoshyKurien on the sets of #BroDaddy @RanaDaggubati #BhimlaNayak #BroDaddy”. The picture comes as Rana Daggubati is all set to play Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Koshy Kurien in his upcoming venture Bheemla Nayak.

Helmed by Sagar K. Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is an official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s political action thriller Lucifer. Lucifer featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead. Rana Daggubati will be seen reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran's Koshy Kurien in the Telugu version of the movie. Rana Daggubati’s character goes by the name Daniel Shekhar. The film will also see Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

Talking about the project, Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his excitement by praising Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekhar. He was quotes saying, “But what gives me even more happiness, is the fact that dear friend and brother Rana Daggubati, reprises Koshy Kurien in Telugu!”

Also Read: Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea becomes 1st Indian movie to mint 100 crores through reservations

Bheemla Nayak was officially announced in October 2020 and went on floors in January 2021 in Hyderabad. However, briefly the shoot came at a standstill owing to COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in July 2021. The film is likely to hit the theatres on 12 January 2022. It remains to be seen if Bheemla Nayak will recreate the success of Lucifer.