Prithviraj Sukumaran REACTS to Rana Daggubati reprising his role in Bheemla Nayak: 'Rocking mundu look bro'

Rana Daggubati is reprising the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Koshy Kurien in Bheemla Nayak and his character is named Daniel Shekar. Yesterday, the first look of Rana as Daniel was released and Prithviraj was totally bowled over with praises. Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the character poster of Rana and also penned a heartwarming note.

Sharing about how special Ayyappanum Koshiyum is for him and about Rana reprising his role as he is totally impressed with the actor. Prithviraj wrote, "But what gives me even more happiness, is the fact that dear friend and brother Rana Daggubati, reprises Koshy Kurien in Telugu! Bro..you look so freaking cool and you have way more swag than I ever did! Privileged to present Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar! PS: Rocking the mundu (dhothi) bro! Presenting @ranadaggubati as #DanielShekar.”

Read the full note here:

Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by Sachy which was released in February in 202, is now being remade in Telugu. The original film features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead and had acclaimed reviews from the critics and director Sachy was lauded by many for dishing out a masterpiece. Now, The Telugu remake is titled ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and it will feature Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. Also Read: Adivi Sesh rushed to hospital due to dengue & low blood platelet count

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Sagar K Chandra and Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the female leads. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on 14th January 2022 on the occasion of Sankranthi.