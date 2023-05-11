Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to claims of making propaganda films and paying Rs 25 crore to ED

Prithviraj Sukumar is miffed with a Youtube Channel for publishing fake news on his name. The actor took to Twitter and revealed he has decided to take legal action against the Marunandan Malayali channel for making false allegations that he paid 25 lakhs to Enforcement Directorate for making propaganda films.

Prithviraj Sukumar released a statement refusing the fake allegations and calling out unethical journalism. The statement reads, "The allegations are devoid of any truth, are malicious, and defamatory. I usually tend to ignore these because terms like 'ethical journalism' are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of 'news'."

Prithviraj also mentioned that he will be taking legal proceedings against Marunadan Malayali, the channel that first published the news and also warned media outlets to not publish fake news without checking facts. "This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges."

For the first time, Prithviraj reacted to fake news and strong attack with a caption along with a statement that says, "I usually tend to ignore these because terms like “ethical journalism” are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of “news”. This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges. PS: For those of you who are still wondering…NO, I haven’t paid any fines whatsoever."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, the talented actor-director is currently busy with his upcoming Bollywood project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He also has one of the most ambitious films in his career to date, Aadujeevitham in the pipeline. The shoot has been wrapped up and is currently in the post-production phase.