 Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls Mamukkoya's role as Moosa in Kuruthi; Dulquer Salmaan is heartbroken

Mamukkoya’s sudden demise has left the entire industry in a state of shock. Many celebs including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salman have bid farewell to the legendary actor on social media with heartfelt posts. Both, DQ and Prithviraj who have shared screen space with the veteran actor, took to their Twitter accounts to remember the giant of Malayalam cinema.

Read the emotionally worded note from the young actors below:

Prithviraj and Dulquer’s heartfelt ode to Mamukkoya

The young superstars evidently shared a deep relationship with the senior actor and also expressed their admiration for his legendary screen persona. Prithviraj tweeted, “Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend”

The actor has shared the screen with the deceased actor several times but the latest association on the highly successful film “Kuruthi” got Mamukkoya great reviews for his seasoned performance. Dulquer Salman also took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of the senior actor. These stars are the latest to a string of actors like Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya, who also expressed their love for the legend.

Mamukkoya’s Film Work and Legacy

Mamukkoya was one of the most seasoned, senior performers in Malayalam cinema, who had been actively working for the past 4 decades as an actor. He is one of the few actors who could balance the comedic beats as well dramatic aspects of his on-screen roles with his signature naturalistic acting style. The actor was a go-to casting choice for even new-generation filmmakers. He will always be remembered in Kerala as part of the pop culture landscape.

