Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls surviving pandemic in Jordan; shares update on Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life, is a name that cinephiles are quite familiar with. The film, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and is helmed by Blessy, has been in the making for more than five years now, and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in Malayalam.

The film, which is based on Benyamin’s novel by the same name, had been in development hell since 2010, and finally started production only in 2018. The making of the film has gone through several obstacles, including being stranded in the desert in Jordan during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latest update, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the lead role in the film, has shared a video via social media, where he retraced the journey that the makers had to go through over the last five years. He also revealed in the video that the release date of the film will be announced on November 30th.

In the video, the actor retraced the film’s voyage over the years, starting from filming in Kerala in 2018, then spending the winters in the cold deserts of Jordan, surviving the pandemic in the deserts in the summer in both Jordan and Algeria, and finally coming back to Kerala to finish the shoot.

Cast and crew of Aadujeevitham

As mentioned earlier, Aadujeevitham is based on Benyamin’s novel by the same name, which itself is based on events that truly transpired. Prithviraj plays the role of Najeeb Muhammed in the film, a immigrant laborer who is forced into slavery as a goatherd in a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film also features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and many more in crucial roles as well. Aadujeevitham also required massive body transformations by Prithviraj, who started off at 98 KGs during the initial phase of the film, which reduced to 67 KGs over time. In fact, the impact of such rampant changes in the body was so severe, that the actor even fainted on set once. The actor has also mentioned that he would never recommend anyone to follow the diet that he was following for the film. The trailer of the film was released earlier this year, and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film has been helmed by Blessy, while the music composition has been done by AR Rahman. Additionally, Sunil KS and KU Mohanan were the cinematographers for the film, while Resul Pookutty took care of the sound designing. Veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing of the film.

Prithviraj on the work front

Prithviraj has quite a busy schedule lined up ahead of him. The actor will next be seen in the Telugu language action film Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel, and features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. Additionally, he is also filming for the Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Even in Malayalam, the actor has three films lined up, including the highly anticipated sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2 - Empuraan, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. Apart from that he will also be featuring in two films, titled Vilayath Buddha and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

