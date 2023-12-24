Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Christmas special hamper from co-star Kajol

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was recently seen acting alongside Prabhas in the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel is currently shooting for his next Hindi film with Kajol in the lead role.

Recently, Prithviraj shared a picture on his Instagram handle, depicting a picture of a beautifully crafted Christmas hamper-filled delights. Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Thank you for the prettiest (and yummiest) Christmas hamper @kajol.”

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s official Instagram story

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol are set to appear in Kayoze Irani’s directorial film, reportedly titled Sarzameen which is touted to be an emotional thriller. It is also set to be the debut launch of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood.

A while back a picture of both Kajol and Prithviraj from the sets of the film was doing rounds on the internet where both the leading actors were spotted in all-white outfits. Though much information about the film is yet to be uncovered, the film’s official updates are to be followed in a few weeks.

Kajol has been making some amazing choices for performing roles in recent times. The actress was last seen in the segment Tilchatta directed by Amit Sharma in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 opposite actor Kumud Mishra. Along with that, she was also seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series The Trial. The actress will next be seen in the films Do Patti and Maa.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Workfront

Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen in the leading role for the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas in the lead role with KGF director Prashanth Neel helming the project. The film which features the story of two best friends set inside the violent world of Khansaar has registered well with the audience and has been amassing great success. The two-part film is said to have an even larger second part following this film and will conclude the story with an even grander premise and scale.

Moreover, the actor is next set to appear in the much-awaited Malayalam film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) which is slated to release on April 10th, 2024 and also in the Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor is also directing the sequel to his 2019 film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the leading role called L2: Empuraan.

Along with these projects, it is confirmed that the actor will also be seen playing the lead roles in films like Vilayath Buddha and Guruvaayor Ambalanadayil. It is also rumored that he will be playing the lead role in RDX director Nahas Hidayath’s next.

