Prithviraj Sukumaran receives praise from Ranjith Sankar for the actor's role in Aadujeevitham

The southern director Ranjith Sankar has reportedly said that the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was the perfect choice for the film Aadujeevitham. The upcoming southern drama will see the Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb.
The southern filmmaker Ranjith Sankar has praised actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran for his role in the upcoming film, Aadujeevitham. The southern director Ranjith Sankar has reportedly said that the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was the perfect choice for the southern film Aadujeevitham. The upcoming southern drama will see the Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb. The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were reportedly stuck in Jordon when the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed. The team was filming in Jordon's Wadi Rum area and later on the team had to stop the shoot due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

After some days, news came out that the team will be resuming the shoot after the permission was granted. The team finished the filming of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer and returned home after air travel resumed in the country. The fans and followers of the southern actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran are very excited to see the star in the upcoming film. The film reportedly is based on a book. Director Blessy has helmed the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham to hit the big screen. The fans are looking forward to see the Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran in a new look. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumara essaying Najeeb. This character reportedly travels to the middle east to look for work.

