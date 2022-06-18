Prithviraj Sukumaran remembers Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy on his 2nd death anniversary

It has been two years since noted director K R Sachidanandan aka Sachy left for a heavenly abode. Prithviraj Sukumaran fondly remembered the filmmaker, who is best known for directing 2020 critically acclaimed blockbuster Malayalam flick, Ayyappanum Koshiyum on his second death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Bro Daddy star expressed his grief by posting an image of a broken heart along with two pictures shot during the making of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In one of the photos, Sachy can be seen seated between Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon; however, he is missing in the other still. The actor had once revealed that he and the filmmaker were planning to collaborate for more movies before his untimely demise.

Sachy passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on June 18 in 2020 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Besides direction, the maker was also famous for his abilities as a screenwriter. He was credited with writing the screenplay of the superhit 2012 laughter ride Run Baby Run, featuring superstar Mohanlal and Amala Paul in the lead.

Sachy practiced law before he quit the profession to follow his true passion for films. He first met writer Sethu as a practicing lawyer and the two collaborated as scriptwriters for movies like Chocolate, Makeup man, Seniors, and Doubles. However, they parted ways after Sachy went on to pen the script for Run Baby Run.

Later on, he stepped into direction with the 2015 romantic thriller Anarkali and received widespread acclaim for his debut venture. He continued to deliver blockbusters like Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshyum.

Post the director's demise, Sachy's wife Siji revealed that he wanted to cast Ajith for his dream project on Dhanushkodi and had even planned to meet the actor in Chennai for discussing the same.

