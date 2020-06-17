Prithviraj Sukumaran remembers father in a heartwarming post; Says 'hope I make you proud'

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared his father's photo along with the emotional note. Prithviraj's father, Sukumaran was a well know actor from the Malayalam film industry.

The Malayalam actor cum director shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account as he remembered his father, Sukumaran. The Driving License actor wrote in his Instagram post, "23 years tomorrow. I hope I make you proud. Achan. Forever missed." The actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared his father's photo along with the emotional note. Prithviraj's father, Sukumaran was a well know actor from the Malayalam film industry. On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will feature as the lead actor in the highly anticipated film, titled, Aadujeevitham.

The film is helmed by south director Blessy. The cast and crew of the film, Aadujeevitham were stuck in Jordon's Wadi Rum area owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The air travel was suspended due to which the team of the Blessy directorial had to stay back in Jordon. The authorities of Jordon had asked the film's team to stop the filing work. Later on, the team of Aadujeevitham resumed the shoot of the film. Now, the entire cast and crew of the film have returned to India. The lead actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran completed his official quarantine period, and has reunited with his family.

Check Prithviraj Sukumaran's post:

The actor had previously shared a photo after the team wrapped up the film in Jordon. The fans and followers of the actor cum director that he is safely back home. The Lucifer director, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a photo of himself from his workout session. Fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for Aadujeevitham to hit the big screen.

