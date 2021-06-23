  1. Home
Prithviraj Sukumaran on returning in the role of a cop for Cold Case: It was a different experience this time

The trailer of the investigative crime thriller Cold Case was released recently and it received massive response on social media. In Cold Case, we see the superstar as a cop inspecting a crime scene alongside a parallel paranormal track.
Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his Malayalam direct-to-service offering - 'Cold Case'. The film is going to be different this time as the audience and his fans will be treated to yet another cop role by the actor. The trailer of the investigative crime thriller was released recently and it received massive response on social media. In Cold Case, we see the superstar as a cop inspecting a crime scene alongside a parallel paranormal track. 

His character in Cold Case will be something never seen before owing to the film's hybrid genre and unique storyline. Speaking about the role and returning yet again as a cop, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran shares, "I'm really looking forward to audiences to watch Cold Case. Playing the role of a cop was different this time as all my earlier cop films were character-based, but this one is plot-based. When I heard the story, it was an immediate yes for me as this is a hybrid genre film that is really well-written. It has been a great learning experience for me as well!" 

Check out the trailer below:

In the past, Prithviraj has played the cop’s role in movies like 'Memories', 'Police Police', 'Mumbai Police', '7th Day' and 'Raavanaa'. So, no wonder Prithviraj was the director Tanu Balak’s first choice for the lead role. Sreenath V Nath completed the script and the cinematographer turned director immediately approached Prithiviraj, who loved the uniqueness in the plot.  

Produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, directed by Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, the investigative crime thriller is all set on June 30th on Amazon Prime Video. 

