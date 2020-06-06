Prithviraj Sukumaran reunites with his family after being in quarantine for about two weeks

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the Aadujeevitham team were stranded in Jordan after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

After being on quarantine for more than two Mollywood actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran reunited with his family. He took to his Instagram space and announced that he has reunited with his family. Last week, he announced on Twitter that he has tested negative for COVID 19. After he returned to Kerala along with his team from Jordan, the actor observed social distancing at a paid quarantine facility.

Prithviraj, Blessy, and a team of more than 50 crew members from the film Aadujeevitham were stranded in Jordan after they flew there earlier this year to shoot sequences for Aadujeevitham at Wadi Rum desert. As soon as they reached their shooting location, COVID 19 pandemic gripped the world and they got stranded there for more than two months. Prithviraj posted kept updating his fans about the film’s status on social media. The permission that they acquired to shoot by the government was later revoked by the government.

The crew returned to Kerala a couple of months back. It is to be noted that a 58-year-old crew member tested positive for the virus. As soon as the team completed the immigration and COVID 19 testing formalities, Prithviraj Sukumaran was photographed driving his car from Cochin International Airport to a hotel to observe self-isolation in a paid quarantine facility. Director and other crew members are also observing quarantine at paid and government-provided quarantine facilities.

