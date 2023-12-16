Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he and Prabhas ‘hit it off instantly’ on sets; opens up about their relationship

Prashanth Neel's upcoming movie Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has become one of the most buzzed-about films of the year. As we approach the theatrical release in just a few days, the excitement and anticipation for the film have reached new heights.

The trailer for the film was released by the makers earlier this month, which showed that Baahubali actor and Prithviraj Sukumaran would be playing best friends in the movie. In an interview with HT, the Bro Daddy actor opened up about working with Prabhas and stated that they hit it off instantly. The Lucifer actor also said 'it is impossible to know Prabhas and not be friends with him instantaneously'.

Prithviraj Sukumaran says ‘he had a ball’ working with Prabhas

Talking about his experience of working with Prabhas, Prithviraj revealed that although he only has a few friends, the Mirchi actor is one of the people he constantly texts. He further added that Prabhas has the innate ability to find joy in others’ happiness, and looks out for everyone on sets, making sure they’re well-fed and comfortable. The Jana Gana Mana actor said he understood why Prabhas is referred to as ‘darling’ by his fans. Prithviraj also mentioned that both the actors 'had a ball working together' in Salaar.

More about Salaar

Earlier this month, helmer Prashanth Neel had revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that Salaar would tell the tale of two friends, who end up becoming the worst enemies. He added that friendship is the core of the film and would be explored across two films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran had also revealed to Pinkvilla that Salaar would have nuances of the popular series Game of Thrones, in terms of the drama and the character dynamics. The film is all set to release on December 22nd, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Cast and crew of Salaar

The star-studded cast of Salaar is undeniably one of the major attractions in the film. The film features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and more in prominent roles, apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films, who has previously worked with Prashanth Neel in the KGF franchise. The film also features music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, both of whom are known to frequently work with the helmer. Ujwal Kulkarni takes care of the editing for the film.

