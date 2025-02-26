Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals new details about Mohanlal-starrer L2; reveals how Empuraan will answer unanswered questions

With just over a month left until the release of Empuraan, the film's makers have begun sharing glimpses of promotional content. In a recent two-minute video, director Prithviraj Sukumaran delved deeper into his character, Zayed Masood.

In Lucifer, Zayed Masood made a brief yet impactful appearance, serving as the right-hand man of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal. However, the character had limited screen time, leaving much to be explored.

In the video shared by Aashirvad Cinemas, Prithviraj spoke about his character’s expanded role in L2: Empuraan. He revealed that Zayed Masood will have a much more significant presence in the sequel. Like all the characters in the film, Zayed has a well-defined backstory, which will be explored in depth.

Prithviraj further added that in Lucifer, audiences only saw a glimpse of Zayed. However, in Empuraan, they will witness how he first became involved with Khureshi Ab’raam and eventually rose to become his right-hand man.

Addressing the multiple characters in Lucifer, the director acknowledged that while the film had a complex narrative, it maintained a logical and engaging storyline. He assured that Empuraan, despite featuring more characters and deeper storylines, would also follow a cohesive and immersive narrative.

Prithviraj also touched upon a common perception from Lucifer—that Khureshi Ab’raam was an unstoppable force. He hinted that things might not be the same in Empuraan, suggesting new challenges and dynamics for the character.

See the character reveal here:

Empuraan is a Malayalam-language film starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and others in key roles. Written by Murali Gopy and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film serves as a sequel to Lucifer.

No surprises in the production department, as Mohanlal’s long-time collaborator Antony Perumbavoor is backing the project under the Aashirvaad Cinemas banner. Deepak Dev, who composed the music for Lucifer, returns to score the sequel as well.

L2: Empuraan is set to release in theaters in multiple languages on March 27, 2025.