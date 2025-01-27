Prithviraj Sukumaran reviews Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi trailer: 'It is one of the finest...'

As the teaser of L2: Empuraan was released on Republic Day, January 26, the entire cast and crew gathered for a grand launch event of the same. During the celebration, Prithviraj not only spoke about his film but also gave a special mention to Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi. While discussing its trailer, he called it one of the finest he has ever seen in Tamil cinema.

Prithviraj expressed his admiration for the Vidaamuyarchi trailer and praised it. He also shared his excitement for the film and conveyed his hopes for its tremendous success. The Goat Life actor said, "Vidaamuyarchi is going to release on February 6. I don't know if you have seen the trailer, but I have seen. It is one of the finest trailers that I have seen in Tamil cinema in recent times. Beautifully done; really looking forward to it. Hope it achieves a smashing success."

Take a look at his speech below:

At the gathering, Prithviraj shared that he was once offered an opportunity to direct Superstar Rajinikanth. He mentioned that Lyca Productions had approached him with it, which he considered a great opportunity for a new director like himself. However, he explained that the project required to be launched within a specific timeline, and he was unable to develop a suitable subject for Rajinikanth.

In 2019, Prithviraj shared that Rajinikanth had spoken to him about the project and had offered him the chance to direct his next film. Unfortunately, the actor had to decline the offer as he was already committed to another film. He revealed that he had never sent such a long apology note to anyone in his life as he did to Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwaryaa.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan is all set to hit the big screens on March 27.

