Prithviraj Sukumaran's romantic anniversary wish for wife 'Sups' is about learning, discovering life together

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon are one of the sought-after couples. Today, the couple is celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. The actor expressed his love and affection for his dear wife with a heartfelt note on the special day. He called her 'best friend, travel partner and mother of my child'.

Taking to social media, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a pic with Supriya, where they can be seen posing near a swimming pool amid a view of the sunset. The actor gave his wife a back hug as they smiled for the camera. He penned a note on the special occasion of the anniversary, “For someone who's terrified of permanence, the girl I'm holding is possibly the singular reason why I appreciate constants in life today! Happy anniversary Sups! Wife, Best Friend, Travel Partner, Confidant, Mother of my Child and a million other things! To forever learning and discovering together!” Reacting to the post, Supriya commented, "Happy 12th anniversary P!"

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's 12th wedding anniversary post here:

Supriya wishes her husband Prithviraj on their 12th wedding anniversary.

Supriya also took to Instagram and shared several pics with her husband Prithviraj on their 12th wedding anniversary. She wrote, "Happy 12th anniversary P! Here's to my eternal travel partner in this journey of life! Keep the pedal on that accelerator but sometimes turn on the brakes too to pull aside and smell the roses! I love you."

On April 25, 2011, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon got married in an intimate ceremony in Kerala. It is believed that the duo met each other back in 2007, in Mumbai. Supriya Menon was working in the maximum city as a journalist and the actor was eager to see Mumbai after reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram. These two later explored the city together and grew closer. These two are now proud parents of a cute daughter, Alankrita, who they welcomed in 2014.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the talented actor-director is currently busy with his upcoming Bollywood project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles. He will kickstart the making of his ambitious project L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also has one of the most ambitious films in his career to date, Aadujeevitham in the pipeline as well. The shoot has been wrapped up and is currently in the post-production phase.

