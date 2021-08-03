Prithviraj Sukumaran & Roshan Mathew's Kuruthi trailer to release tomorrow; Check out the NEW POSTER

After the terrific success of Cold Case, Prithviraj is back with another edge-of-the-seat thriller titled Kuruthi, which also stars Roshan Mathew in the lead role. Directed by Manu Warrier, the film is all set to release worldwide on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos on August 11. After receiving a massive response with a teaser from the audience, the makers are all set to release the trailer tomorrow at a grand level.

Prithviraj took to social media and shared a new poster to announce that the trailer of Kuruthi will be released tomorrow, August 4, 2021. However, the time of trailer release has not been mentioned yet. Sharing the new poster to make this big announcement, the actor wrote, "Everyone has a story to tell and a decision to make. Meet them in #KuruthiTrailer, out tomorrow!Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11. @primevideoin." In the new poster, Prithviraj, Roshan can be seen looking as the other supporting cast pose in the background with gun and axe.

Kuruthi also stars Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikunnu, Naslen K Gafoor and Sagar Surya in supporting roles. Kuruthi was completed in January before the second wave of Coronavirus brought the entire country to a standstill again. If everything had gone according to plan, the film would have opened in cinemas worldwide on May 13 this year. However, now the film is all set to skip theatrical release and premier directly on the OTT platform, on August 11, on the occasion of Onam.