Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham crew member who returned from Jordan tests positive for COVID 19

The 58-year-old man was with the Aadujeevitham crew in Jordan and he worked as a translator to the team.

A 58-year-old man, who was stranded in Jordan along with the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was a translator for the team and he returned to India along with the rest of the crew members on May 22. After returning, he was observing quarantine in his native Malapuram. The disease was confirmed when he was observing quarantine. Now, he has reportedly been shifted to Manjeri Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

It should be noted that Prithviraj Sukumaran tested negative for the virus. Yesterday, he took to his Twitter space and announced that he has tested negative for COVID 19. After he returned to Kerala along with his team from Jordan, the actor observed social distancing at a paid quarantine facility. Prithviraj, Aadujeevitham director Blessy, and a team of more than 50 crew members were stranded in Jordan after they flew there earlier this year to shoot some important sequences for the film at Wadi Rum desert.

After they returned to India, photos of the team from the airport were shared on social media virally. On completing the immigration and COVID 19 testing formalities, Prithviraj was photographed driving his car from Cochin International Airport. The Driving License actor observed self-isolation in a paid quarantine facility at his friend's hotel. Director Blessy and other crew members are also observing quarantine at paid and government-provided quarantine facilities.

