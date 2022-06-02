Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action entertainer Kaduva to hit the silver screens on THIS day

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s will next entertain us all with his action drama, Kaduva. It has been announced that the film will be available to the audience on 30th June. Filmmaker Shaji Kailas had donned the director’s cap for the project and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the lead character as Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan.

The Bro Daddy actor took to social media and dropped a new poster from the action entertainer. The picture has the protagonist sitting on the hood of a vintage car. He looks all intense in the still which included the caption, “#Kaduva in theatres worldwide from 30th June 2022#.”

Check out the post below:

The script for Kaduva has been penned by the Adam Joan fame writer, Jinu V Abraham. Coming to the film's technical crew, Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandhan Ramanujam have cranked the camera, Muhammed handles is the editor and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran, the flick also features Vivek Oberoi in the role of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Elias Manjiledathu. Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan will also play crucial roles in the movie. This Malayalam film has been financed by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and it is distributed by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames.

In the meantime, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be a part of the fantasy drama, Aadujeevitham. The project is a cinematic adaptation of the novel written by the renowned writer Benyamin. The protagonist will essay the role of Najeeb, who is a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The story talks about the difficulties faced by Najeeb as he gets stranded in the middle of a desert. The leading lady of the movie is Amala Paul and she will be accompanied by Rik Aby as Jasser and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.

