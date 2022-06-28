Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action entertainer Kaduva postponed by a week; Project to now be out on July 7

The movie buffs are impatiently waiting for the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action drama, Kaduva. Although, it looks like they will have to wait for some more time. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the makers have decided to delay the release of the film by a week. The movie which was scheduled to hit the silver screens on 30th June this year, will not be out on 7th July. The exact reason for the postponement is still unknown.

Sharing the news, the Bro Daddy star penned on Instagram, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world."

Kaduva further features Vivek Oberoi as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Elias Manjiledathu, along with Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles. Produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the project has been distributed by Listin Stephen under his production house Magic Frames.

Jinu V Abraham of Adam Joan fame has provided the script for the drama and Jakes Bejoy has rendered the background score for the flick. Now, coming to the technical crew, Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandhan Ramanujam are the cinematographers for the movie and Muhammed is the editor.

Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also headline the fantasy drama titled Aadujeevitham. An adaptation of a novel by the famous writer Benyamin, the film talks about a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of a desert.

