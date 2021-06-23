Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy: Kalyani Priyadarshan spills the beans about the Mohanlal starrer

Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of the film’s script, while assuring that it will be fun.

It is well known by now that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal are joining hands for a film, which will be helmed by the former. Titled Bro Daddy, the film was announced last week. Now, Kalyani Priyadarshan has shared a photo on her Instagram story, tagging Prithviraj Sukumaran, where she has shared a photo of the film’s script. Sharing it, she assured that the film is going to be so much fun.

Last week, Prithviraj announced that the film will also have an ensemble of cast members and the shooting will be started very soon. Titled Bro Daddy, Prithviraj also that his daughter’s little story was his inspiration for the film. Sharing the news, he wrote, “My 2nd directorial. “BRO DADDY” @brodaddymovie will once again be headlined by The Lalettan, with an ensemble cast including yours truly playing equally important full length roles in the film. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, this is a fun family drama written by Sreejith and Bibin. A script, that we hope will become a film that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. I guess it’s about time we all got a happy film. Rolling soon. Actually… very soon.”

See her post here:

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on the acting front, Prithviraj has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. On the other hand, Mohanlal recently announced that his most anticipated film Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham will be released this year as an Onam special. He was last seen in Drishyam 2, which had a direct release on Amazon Prime.

