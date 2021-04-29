Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva: Makers halt the shooting process owing to COVID 19?

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam.

It is well known by now that Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Kaduva. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film’s shooting is halted owing to the second wave of COVID 19. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years. Written by Jinu Abraham, who directed two of Prithviraj's earlier films Adam Joan and London Bridge, Kaduva is touted to be an action thriller.

Earlier last year, Prithviraj shared the film’s title and his first look from Kaduva on his birthday. The film made the headlines last year after the scriptwriter Jinu filed a case against the makers of Suresh Gopi’s 250th film alleging that they have plagiarised his script. The Kerala High Court had even issued a stay order on the shooting and promotions of Suresh Gopi’s film. Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham.

He has a line up of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, and Cold Case. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It is expected that more updates about his directorial Empuraan with Mohanlal will be announced soon, as he hinted at the same in his recent post, when he shared a photo with Mohanlal. It was also revealed that he will be playing a key role in Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz.

Credits :Sify

Share your comment ×