Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon shares a THROWBACK photo; Says her family is her world

The picture got attention from the fans and followers of Prithviraj and it started making the rounds on social media. Supriya’s last photo with Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya took over the internet.
Taking to her Instagram space, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon shared a throwback photo, in which she was seen with her husband and their child. In the photo, the family can be seen spending a fun moment together. The picture got attention from the fans and followers of Prithviraj and it started making the rounds on social media. Supriya’s last photo with Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya took over the internet.

Supriya shared it on Dulquer’s birthday and wished him along with her family. Prithviraj Sukumaran reunited with his family in the month of June after being in quarantine for more than two weeks. He took to his Instagram space and announced that he has reunited with his family by sharing the photo. It should also be noted that the actor tested negative for COVID 19 and he posted the same on social media. Along with the crew of Aadujeevitham, the actor returned to Kerala in June from Jordan.

Check out Supriya's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Almost Thursday Throwback! When ally was 2 years old #MyWorld

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj has a lineup of movies in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy. His film with Aashiq Abu titled Vaariyamkunan was also announced recently. Movie buffs are awaiting more updates from the makers as this film marks the first collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aashiq Abu. Prithviraj will be making a second collaboration with Shaji Kailas after Simhasanam. Titled Kaduva, this film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years. Kaduva is touted to be an action thriller.

