Prithviraj Sukumaran says 'cannot wait to see what you’ve done in 83' as he shares a photo with Ranveer Singh

Prithviraj Sukumaran kickstarts the countdown to Ranveer Singh starrer 83 with a special post. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also one of the producers of Kabir Khan’s next, shared a picture featuring him along with Ranveer Singh. He captioned the picture, “With the reel life Kapil Dev. 5 days to go for 83!”. In the picture, Ranveer Singh rocked a cowboy hat while Prithviraj Sukumaran wore a steel blue suit. Commenting on the picture, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Ranveer Singh Absolutely delighted to meet you Prithvi !". To this Prithviraj Sukumaran replied, "Same here Ranveer. Cannot wait for the world to see what you’ve done in 83!".

Recently, the actor also shared a video having glimpse from 83. Sharing a video, the proud presenter Prithviraj said, “I don’t think there is a more inspiring underdog story than that of the 1983 World Cup. It is what God wrote a screenplay for what would much later be a great piece of cinema. I really want to see the film on screen. And I am so proud to be able to present 83 in Kerala. I promise you, I will be as excited as a presenter as I am as a viewer. 24th December, 83 hits cinema screens across the world.”

Check out the post below:

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, while Deepika Podukone will portray Kapil Dev’s better-half, Romi Bhatia. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

83 is slated for theatrical release on 24 December 2021. Along with Hindi, the film will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.