Prithviraj Sukumaran says he ‘cannot wait for Spirit’ after Vivek Oberoi lauds his Kumbha look from SSMB29

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, is gearing up for its massive title reveal, scheduled for November 15, 2025. Ahead of the reveal, the makers unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as the prime antagonist, Kumbha, which prompted Vivek Oberoi to laud his new avatar.

Vivek Oberoi praises Prithviraj’s SSMB29 First Look

Taking to his social media handle, Vivek Oberoi praised the team and said that the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran is phenomenal, adding that his "brother" would surely kill it with his performance.

The actor went on to compliment SS Rajamouli, stating that the poster reflected the filmmaker's perfection, synergy, and the sheer mastery with which he crafts every epic frame.

Vivek Oberoi further called the Baahubali helmer the ultimate storyteller who balances global scale with raw and compelling emotion. Concluding his note, he expressed that he is eagerly waiting to witness the magic brought together by the entire team, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mahesh Babu.

In response, Prithviraj Sukumaran thanked Vivek Oberoi for his kind words and said that they should collaborate on something substantial again soon.

The Vilaayath Budha actor also added that he is eagerly looking forward to Spirit and said, “Cannot wait for Spirit. You’re going to be sensational with Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

See the post here:

For those unaware, Vivek Oberoi first collaborated with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the latter's directorial debut, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. The 2019 political actioner featured the Saathiya actor as the main antagonist.

Later, in 2022, the duo reunited on screen for the action drama Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas.

More about SSMB29 and Spirit

SSMB29 is the tentative title of Mahesh Babu's upcoming globe-trotting adventure movie, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is speculated to feature the superstar as a rugged explorer, drawing inspiration from Indiana Jones and African folklore.

Apart from Mahesh and Rajuettan, the movie will also star Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas, who will be seen portraying a wild and unhinged police officer. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will feature Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan First Single: Vijay rocks salt-n-pepper style with fiery dance moves to track titled Thalapathy Kacheri