Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a candid PIC with his ‘Inspiration’ Aamir Khan; Fans REACT

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor-filmmaker, is going through an excellent phase in his career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Recently, Prithviraj and his wife, journalist-turned-producer Supriya Menon attended the wedding of the Star India chairman K Madhavan's son in Rajasthan. The couple's pictures and videos from the celebrations, with some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, are now going viral. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Prithviraj Sukumaran's candid pic with Aamir Khan

In the picture which is now going viral now on social media, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen sharing a lovely moment with Aamir Khan, as they attended the wedding of K Madhavan's son in Rajasthan. "Inspiration, Idol. #AamirKhan," wrote Prithviraj, as he shared the million dollars picture on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is seen in a traditional Malayali look, in a kasavu dhoti and an off-white kurta. Prithviraj, on the other hand, opted for a pastel blue brocade kurta which he paired with a dhoti and a pair of statement sunglasses. Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post below:

The fans are now going gaga over Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan's candid pictures, and are wishing that the duo will share the screen in a project soon. Interestingly, many Malayalam cinema lovers are now wishing that Prithviraj cast Aamir in a special appearance in his highly anticipated directorial venture L2: Empuraan. Some others have been hoping that the duo will soon share the screen in a Bollywood project, as Prithviraj is making a comeback to the industry with some promising projects.

ALSO READ: Inside PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran attend Asianet director K Madhavan's son's wedding in Rajasthan