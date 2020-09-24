  1. Home
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares an adorable PHOTO with daughter Alankrita and it will melt your heart

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an adorable photo alongside daughter Alankrita who is fondly known as Ally. The duo is seen in a playful mood in the latest picture.
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares an adorable PHOTO with daughterPrithviraj Sukumaran shares an adorable PHOTO with daughter Alankrita and it will melt your heart
The well known actor cum director from the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an adorable photo alongside daughter Alankrita who is fondly known as Ally. The photo sees the director cum actor in a happy mood as he carries his little daughter in his arms. The duo is seen in a playful mood in the latest picture of the father and daughter. The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

The actor's fans and followers are thoroughly delighted when the star shares candid photos from his life and work on his social media accounts. On the work front, the Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran has some very interesting projects coming up in the future. The actor was in Jordan along with the cast and crew of his upcoming film called Aadujeevitham. This film was being shot in Jordan when the COVID 19 outbreak led to a complete lockdown.

The international and domestic air travel was also suspended. Due to the closure of air travel, the entire cast and crew was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum area. After some time, news came to light that the crew had received the permission to shoot for the film. The team of Aadujeevitham wrapped up the shoot and came back to the country after the air travel was resumed. The lead actor of Aadujeevitham also shared a photo post wrapping up on his social media handle.

