Prithviraj Sukumaran shares BTS photo with mom Mallika and Mohanlal as he directs both in one frame

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with his second directorial venture title Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal. As the shoot of the film is progressing in Hyderabad, the director shared his excitement shooting with his mother Mallika and Mohanlal together with a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo. Another pic of all three posing in smiles also surfaced on the internet.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to share a BTS picture of his mom Mallika Sukumaran and Mohanlal from Bro Daddy shoot. In the photo, one can see his mom, Mallika Sukumaran, with Mohanlal in a single frame as Prithviraj directs them. Sharing the picture, Prithviraj expressed his happiness to be directing his two favourite people. He wrote, “When you get to direct an all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! @mohanlal @sukumaranmallika @antonyperumbavoor @brodaddymovie.”

Another photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal and Mallika posing in all smiles from the sets has also surfaced on social media platforms. Take a look:

Touted to be a full fledged fun family entertainer, Bro Daddy will also feature Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir in major roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran gained worldwide recognition with his first directorial venture Lucifer so the expectations are sky high on this movie. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.