  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a childhood pic with his mom Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday

Prithviraj’s wife and producer Supriya Prithviraj also shared a beautiful photo to wish Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday.
26097 reads Mumbai
Prithviraj Sukumaran childhood pic with his mom Mallika Sukumaran Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a childhood pic with his mom Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith shared beautiful posts for their mother and actor Mallika Sukumaran as she turned 65. The actor and filmmaker Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo with his mom to celebrate the occasion. Indrajith’s wife, actor and designer Poornima Indrajith also penned a beautiful note to her mum-in-law on her special day. Sharing a heartwarming photo on IG, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime !! You are the smartest, funniest , coolest MOM / In Law / Grand Mom!." 

Prithviraj’s wife and producer Supriya Prithviraj also shared a beautiful photo to wish Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday. Birthday wishes are pouring in from the family and it is great to see the strong bond between them. Wife of late actor Sukumaran, Mallika Sukumaran has two sons Prithviraj and Indrajith, who are leading actors in Malayalam cinema. Be it on mother's day or birthdays, Sukumaran brothers never fail to express their love for the family on Instagram. 

Take a look:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Amma  @sukumaranmallika

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Amma @sukumaranmallika 

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Amme! @sukumaranmallika

A post shared by Indrajith Sukumaran (@indrajith_s) on


Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the lead in the south drama titled Aadujeevitham. The film is helmed by director Bless and is based on a novel of the same title by author Benyamin. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Prithviraj Sukumaran's mom Mallika receives a special Mother's Day gift from her fan; Calls it most precious
Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for COVID 19 on rapid test; To be in quarantine for one more week
After Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID 19 Suraj Venjaramoodu goes into quarantine; See Post
Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID 19 while shooting for Jana Gana Mana: I'm asymptomatic
Happy Birthday Prithviraj Sukumaran: Dulquer Salmaan wishes his pal; Posts throwback pic of their dinner night
Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj to play a smuggler?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement