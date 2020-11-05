Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a childhood pic with his mom Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday

Prithviraj’s wife and producer Supriya Prithviraj also shared a beautiful photo to wish Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith shared beautiful posts for their mother and actor Mallika Sukumaran as she turned 65. The actor and filmmaker Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo with his mom to celebrate the occasion. Indrajith’s wife, actor and designer Poornima Indrajith also penned a beautiful note to her mum-in-law on her special day. Sharing a heartwarming photo on IG, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime !! You are the smartest, funniest , coolest MOM / In Law / Grand Mom!."

Prithviraj’s wife and producer Supriya Prithviraj also shared a beautiful photo to wish Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday. Birthday wishes are pouring in from the family and it is great to see the strong bond between them. Wife of late actor Sukumaran, Mallika Sukumaran has two sons Prithviraj and Indrajith, who are leading actors in Malayalam cinema. Be it on mother's day or birthdays, Sukumaran brothers never fail to express their love for the family on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the lead in the south drama titled Aadujeevitham. The film is helmed by director Bless and is based on a novel of the same title by author Benyamin.

Credits :Instagram

