Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a heartfelt post for Jayasurya on his 100th film titled Sunny

Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran congratulated Jayasurya for his 100th film called Sunny.

The latest news reports about the National Award winning actor Jayasurya states that his 100th film titled Sunny has gone on floors. The Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a heart-warming post for the southern actor Jayasurya. The Driving License actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote in his Instagram post, "Congratulations Jayetta @actor_jayasurya on your 100th film! Here’s to the next 100 All the best to the entire team of #Sunny."

The lead actor of the much awaited drama Sunny also shared a post on his social media account. The actor Jayasurya wrote in his post, "By numbers, my 100th movie. By heart, my first. To all of you, who have been a part of this journey, to all the forces that have been integral, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you seems like too small a word. But Thank you. I hope to continue entertaining you with my work. @ranjithsankar." The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers of Jayasurya are eagerly looking forward to seeing him back on the big screen.

Check out the post

The Malayalam actor Dulquer Salaam also reportedly wished the actor Jayasurya for his 100th film Sunny. As per news reports, Dulquer Salaam took to his Instagram stories to congratulate the southern actor Jayasurya for his 100th film. The fans and film audiences are very eager to know what the highly anticipated film Sunny has to offer to the audiences.

(ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a childhood pic with his mom Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×