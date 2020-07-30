Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a PHOTO from his last conversation with the Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy

The Instagram post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran sees a collage of dialogues from the film Thoovanathumbikal which was helmed by director Padmarajan.

The latest news update about the Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran states that he has shared a photo on his Instagram account about the late director Sachy. The Instagram post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran sees a collage of dialogues from the film Thoovanathumbikal which was helmed by director Padmarajan. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy who passed away in June, replied with a thumbs up sign. The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran had previously shared a very emotional post about the late director.

The dynamic duo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Sachy had worked together of films like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Anarkali, and Robin Hood. The late director had work with the Driving License actor in the film called Chocolate in the year 2007. Sachy reportedly had co-written the film and it had featured Prithviraj Sukumaran. The duo also worked on the film titled, Robin Hood after a gap of two years. The actor and director last collaborated on the super hit film called Ayyappanum Koshiyum which also featured actor Biju Menon.

Check out the post:

The southern blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum was reportedly Sachy's second directorial venture. The passing of the talented director left a huge void in the south film industry. Now, the actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a post in the memory of the late director Sachy. The fans and followers of the southern star totally relate to the actor missing the late director as they had such a tight bond.

Credits :instagram

