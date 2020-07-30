  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a PHOTO from his last conversation with the Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy

The Instagram post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran sees a collage of dialogues from the film Thoovanathumbikal which was helmed by director Padmarajan.
15757 reads Mumbai
Prithviraj Sukumaran,SouthPrithviraj Sukumaran shares a PHOTO from his last conversation with the Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news update about the Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran states that he has shared a photo on his Instagram account about the late director Sachy. The Instagram post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran sees a collage of dialogues from the film Thoovanathumbikal which was helmed by director Padmarajan. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy who passed away in June, replied with a thumbs up sign. The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran had previously shared a very emotional post about the late director.

The dynamic duo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Sachy had worked together of films like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Anarkali, and Robin Hood. The late director had work with the Driving License actor in the film called Chocolate in the year 2007. Sachy reportedly had co-written the film and it had featured Prithviraj Sukumaran. The duo also worked on the film titled, Robin Hood after a gap of two years. The actor and director last collaborated on the super hit film called Ayyappanum Koshiyum which also featured actor Biju Menon.

Check out the post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

The southern blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum was reportedly Sachy's second directorial venture. The passing of the talented director left a huge void in the south film industry. Now, the actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a post in the memory of the late director Sachy. The fans and followers of the southern star totally relate to the actor missing the late director as they had such a tight bond.

(ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons to not miss Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement