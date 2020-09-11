Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a throwback PHOTO as he recalls the fond memories of his film Nandanam

The Malayalam actor's throwback photo is surely reminding the fans of the time when Prithviraj Sukumaran ventured into the world of cinema. Check out the picture.

The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback photo on his Instagram account. The actor says in his post that the picture was shot when his film Nandanam's pooja ceremony took place. The photo features the actor in a dapper look and with spectacles. The Lucifer director wrote in his Instagram post, "This photo was taken on the day of #Nandanam pooja. A good year or so before the film finally released (was my third release though it was my first film). I had no clue what life had in store for me in the coming years then.

All that I knew was that I got something to keep myself occupied during the summer break before going back to college. Never went back to college..and that thing I got to keep myself occupied, well..that occupies all that I am now. Sometimes..you just have to trust the flow..coz these waters have a way of taking you to where you’re meant to be!" The actor featured in the critically acclaimed film, titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum alongside Biju Menon.

The Malayalam actor cum director will be seen in the upcoming film called Aadujeevitham. The film is helmed by Blessy. Previously, the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were in Jordan to shoot for the film, when the lockdown was put in place. The team was stuck in Jordan as the air travel was suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Malayalam actor-director's throwback photo is surely reminding the fans and followers of the actor of the time when he ventured into the world of cinema.

