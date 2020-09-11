  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a throwback PHOTO as he recalls the fond memories of his film Nandanam

The Malayalam actor's throwback photo is surely reminding the fans of the time when Prithviraj Sukumaran ventured into the world of cinema. Check out the picture.
3447 reads Mumbai
Prithviraj Sukumaran,South,NandanamPrithviraj Sukumaran shares a throwback PHOTO as he recalls the fond memories of his film Nandanam
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback photo on his Instagram account. The actor says in his post that the picture was shot when his film Nandanam's pooja ceremony took place. The photo features the actor in a dapper look and with spectacles. The Lucifer director wrote in his Instagram post, "This photo was taken on the day of #Nandanam pooja. A good year or so before the film finally released (was my third release though it was my first film). I had no clue what life had in store for me in the coming years then. 

All that I knew was that I got something to keep myself occupied during the summer break before going back to college. Never went back to college..and that thing I got to keep myself occupied, well..that occupies all that I am now. Sometimes..you just have to trust the flow..coz these waters have a way of taking you to where you’re meant to be!" The actor featured in the critically acclaimed film, titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum alongside Biju Menon. 

Check out the picture

The Malayalam actor cum director will be seen in the upcoming film called Aadujeevitham. The film is helmed by Blessy. Previously, the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were in Jordan to shoot for the film, when the lockdown was put in place. The team was stuck in Jordan as the air travel was suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Malayalam actor-director's throwback photo is surely reminding the fans and followers of the actor of the time when he ventured into the world of cinema.

(ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna to essay a crucial role in the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya?)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement