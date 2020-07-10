Prithviraj Sukumaran shares UNSEEN poster of Kaduva; Says film will be rolled out soon

This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years. Written by Jinu Abraham, who directed two of Prithviraj's earlier films—Adam Joan and London Bridge, Kaduva is touted to be an action thriller.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a sweet surprise to his fans on Friday, revealing an unseen poster of his next movie Kaduva. While revealing the poster, he also stated that the film will be rolled out soon. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years. Written by Jinu Abraham, who directed two of Prithviraj's earlier films—Adam Joan and London Bridge, Kaduva is touted to be an action thriller.

Earlier last year, Prithviraj shared the film’s title and his first look from Kaduva on his birthday. The film made the headlines recently after the scriptwriter Jinu filed a case against the makers of Suresh Gopi’s 250th film alleging that they have plagiarised his script. The Kerala High Court had even issued a stay ordered on the shooting and promotions of Suresh Gopi’s film. Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham.

The film made the headlines after the cast and crew including Prithviraj and Blessy got stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown for COVID 19. The team went to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot. After being stranded in Jordan for more than 60 days, the team returned to India on May 22. Two crew members tested positive for the Coronavirus, while the others including Prithviraj and Blessy tested negative.

