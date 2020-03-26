Prithviraj Sukumaran to shoot for Aadujeevitham in Jordon despite the COVID 19 outbreak? Find Out

The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham including the lead star were shooting in Jordon when the Coronavirus outbreak came to light.

The south actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the upcoming film titled Aadujeevitham. The team of the south flick Aadujeevitham is currently in Jordon. The team was shooting in Wadi Rum located in Jordon. The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham including the lead star were shooting in Jordon when the Coronavirus outbreak came to light. The shooting was shut owing to the global COVID-19 crisis. But later on, many safety measures and restrictions were put in place in Jordon, which led the shoot of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer coming to a standstill.

The team of the Blessy directorial were left stranded Al-Sultan which was a camp. The cast and crew were very anxious and tense about getting the essentials for everyone. Now, the latest news reports on the film, Aadujeevitham starring Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran states that the makers have now received permission to continue the shoot in Jordon till April 10. There is no update on how the film's crew is planning to get back to India, as the country is under lockdown for 21 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown for 21 days in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. The theatres, malls, gyms, schools, colleges, commercial units are all shut down.

The government has announced that the essential services will remain open and that there is no need to panic. The trains, buses and private vehicles are closed for the general public. The government has issued directives to the people to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 scare.

