Prithviraj Sukumaran spends quality time with THIS special person ahead of L2: Empuraan shoot; see PIC

Prithviraj Sukumaran has already proved his mettle as both an actor and filmmaker, with many powerful performances and notable projects over the years. The multi-faceted talent, who has been staying away from the limelight after meeting with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Budha, is now all set to bounce back.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that he is finally set to officially launch his third directorial venture L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer, today (September 30, Saturday). Before getting back to his busy shooting schedules of the Mohanlal starrer, Prithviraj made sure that he spent some time with the youngest member of his family, Zorro.

Supriya Menon drops Prithviraj Sukumaran's candid pic with fur baby Zorro

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, journalist-producer prit took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of the actor-director, and their beloved fur baby Zorro. In the candid click, the Jana Gana Mana actor, who is an adherent dog lover is seen cuddling with their adorable pet, who in turn, was seen looking lovingly at his beloved 'Daada'.

"Daada & Zorro kutty spending time together before saying bye! #Empuraan #Directorsaar #backtowork #zorro #dachundsofinstagram" Supriya captioner her post, thus confirming that Prithviraj Sukumaran is finally set to be back on the film sets with L2: Empuraan.

Have a look at Supriya Menon's Instagram post, below:

Prithviraj and Mohanlal to kickstart L2: Empuraan soon

As per the latest updates, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal are finally set to officially launch their highly anticipated Lucifer sequel, which has been titled L2: Empuraan, at 5 PM today. The exciting update was confirmed by the director himself, with a social media post, recently. The reports suggest that the first schedule of the gangster drama will start rolling in New Delhi, on October 5, this year.

Have a look at Prithviraj's Instagram post:

Prithviraj's work front

The actor-filmmaker has a massive line-up of promising projects, including Vilayath Budha, comedy entertainer Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, action thriller Khalifa, political thriller Tyson, and much more, in Malayalam. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in Salaar, the upcoming Prabhas starrer in which he plays a pivotal role. He is also playing key roles in the upcoming Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Sarzameen.

