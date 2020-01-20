Prithviraj Sukumaran sports a lean look for the upcoming film Aadujeevitham; Check it out

Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen sporting a much leaner look for the upcoming south flick Aadujeevitham. The Lucifer director was seen in a bearded look for the south drama.

The actor turned director from Mollywood, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen sporting a much leaner look for the upcoming south flick Aadujeevitham. The Lucifer director was sported in a bearded look for the south drama, Aadujeevitham. The Ennu Ninte Moideen actor, shared a picture on his Instagram account in his new look. The fans and followers of the Adam Joan actor Prithviraj Sukumaran just could not stop from commenting and praising the actor for his sleek look. The actor turned director wrote in his Instagram post that he was at the preview of the film called Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The south flick titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum will see the Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the lead. The film is helmed by directed by Sachy and backed by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a challenging role in the film, Aadujeevitham. This south drama is helmed by director Blessy. The news reports on the Lucifer director suggest that the film's shoot will kick start in the month of April. The fans and film audience are now very intrigued about the actor's new look and want to see him on big screen in his new sleek avatar.

The south megastar Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the film called, Driving Licence. The actor played the character called Hareendran who happens to be a superstar in the film. Some time ago, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that the Lucifer film will be trilogy. The second part to the Lucifer will is in works. The fans are very excited about this news. The film Lucifer saw south megastar Mohanlal in the lead.

