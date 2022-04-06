Prithviraj Sukumaran starts shooting for Blessy’s adventure drama Aadujeevitham in the Sahara desert

After a long interval, the shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham has started with a bang. The Bro Daddy actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the Sahara desert from the first schedule of the upcoming flick directed by Blessy. Sharing the video, he wrote, “#Aadujeevitham #TheSahara #nofilter.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran previously announced that there will be a 40-day schedule in Algeria. The star left for North Africa on March 31st and after completing the Algeria schedule, the team will move to Jordan and continue to shoot for another 35 days. They are planning to wrap up the entire filming for their next by June this year.

Check out the post below:

The story for Aadujeevitham has been derived from a namesake novel written by the renowned writer Benyamin. The protagonist will essay the role of Najeeb, who is a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The script follows the difficulties faced by Najeeb as he gets stranded in the middle of the desert. Amala Paul will play Sainu, the female lead in the film, alongside Rik Aby as Jasser and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.

B-town cinematographer KU Mohanan is looking after the camera work for the project and music maestro AR Rahman is composing the background score and soundtracks for the film. Sreekar Prasad is handling the movie’s editing.

In the meantime, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the lead in the political thriller vigilante, Jana Gana Mana, which has been helmed by Dijo Jose Antony. The venture will further star Suraj Venjaramoodu in the main role along with Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, and Pasupathy in secondary parts.

Also Read: Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble for violating traffic rules in Hyderabad; Deets Inside