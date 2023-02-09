Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding; Pose for PIC with Karan Johar

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya reportedly attended the grand wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer. They are one of the few South celebs who were invited to a big fat Indian wedding. A pic of the couple posing with filmmaker Karan Johar from the wedding festivities has surfaced on social media.

The pic shows Prithviraj and Supriya posing alongside Karan Johar. While the Kaapan actor looked dapper in a white sherwani, his wife opted for an orange lehenga and looked stunning. Karan wore a heavy black embroidery sherwani in the pic.