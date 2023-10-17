Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about biggest clash between Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

In a recent video call interview from Ladakh, filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran who is currently shooting for his 3rd directorial film L2: Empuraan was asked for his reflection on how his film, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire directed by KGF director Prashant Neel, starring Prabhas in the lead role is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki as a Christmas release. The box-office competition between such two heavyweight movies has been the talk of the town for a while now.

Speaking on it for the first time Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "I am not quite sure about the promotional plans yet. The makers will let us know in November how they intend to roll out the film. I am in touch with Prashanth Neel, the director. But the fact that we are releasing alongside films by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan leaves everything else aside; as a film lover, I absolutely love it!”

Prithviraj also added how he is excited to see two totally opposite films with different stories and narratives coming together at the same time with two big stars headlining it.

Prithviraj’s birthday celebrations

While talking about his current commitments, the actor opened up about his birthday celebrations and his lineups for the future. The actor disclosed how he had to undergo knee surgery owing to an accident he endured during the shoot of his upcoming Malayalam language film, Vilayath Buddha.

He shared his enthusiasm and said smilingly, "I told my wife that this year, the best gift I could give myself is to get back on set and do what I do. It's been a while since I worked on my birthday.”

Prithviraj’s Workfront

Prithviraj was last seen in the film Kaapa, directed by veteran director of Malayalam Shaji Kailas where the actor played the lead role of a local goon. The film which was produced by Fefka Writers Union, Theatre of Dreams, and Saregama India Limited had Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Anna Ben in prominent roles.

The actor is currently busy with his shoots for L2:Empuraan with Mohanlal as the lead role. The film will be the sequel to their 2019 film Lucifer, with Mohanlal soon joining the sets for the shoot. Prithviraj is also next expected to appear in two Malayalam movies called, Vilayath Buddha and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Furthermore, he will also be making a comeback to Hindi cinema, playing the antagonist role in the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

